Rane Brake Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.37 crore, up 3.24% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Brake Linings are:

Net Sales at Rs 153.37 crore in March 2022 up 3.24% from Rs. 148.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.07 crore in March 2022 down 8.43% from Rs. 14.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.90 crore in March 2022 down 20.91% from Rs. 27.69 crore in March 2021.

Rane Brake EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.39 in March 2021.

Rane Brake shares closed at 645.30 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.11% returns over the last 6 months and -27.29% over the last 12 months.

Rane Brake Linings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 153.37 133.80 148.36
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.20
Total Income From Operations 153.37 133.80 148.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 84.09 68.49 73.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.05 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.19 5.24 -0.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.87 20.39 18.21
Depreciation 5.52 5.34 6.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.23 29.45 33.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.80 4.89 17.60
Other Income 3.58 3.35 3.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.38 8.24 21.40
Interest 0.02 -- 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.36 8.24 21.16
Exceptional Items -0.66 -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.70 8.24 21.16
Tax 2.63 1.36 6.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.07 6.88 14.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.07 6.88 14.27
Equity Share Capital 7.73 7.73 7.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.91 8.89 18.39
Diluted EPS 16.91 8.89 18.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.91 8.89 18.39
Diluted EPS 16.91 8.89 18.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 03:44 pm
