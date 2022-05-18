Rane Brake Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.37 crore, up 3.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.37 crore in March 2022 up 3.24% from Rs. 148.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.07 crore in March 2022 down 8.43% from Rs. 14.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.90 crore in March 2022 down 20.91% from Rs. 27.69 crore in March 2021.

Rane Brake EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.39 in March 2021.

Rane Brake shares closed at 645.30 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.11% returns over the last 6 months and -27.29% over the last 12 months.