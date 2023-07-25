English
    Rane Brake Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 152.33 crore, up 9.33% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Brake Linings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 152.33 crore in June 2023 up 9.33% from Rs. 139.33 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.18 crore in June 2023 down 10.54% from Rs. 5.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.33 crore in June 2023 down 1.28% from Rs. 12.49 crore in June 2022.

    Rane Brake EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.49 in June 2022.

    Rane Brake shares closed at 788.60 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.95% returns over the last 6 months and 7.08% over the last 12 months.

    Rane Brake Linings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations152.33164.87139.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations152.33164.87139.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials83.2885.7583.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.04--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.873.78-5.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.9720.8320.24
    Depreciation5.135.244.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.6134.4230.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.4714.815.10
    Other Income0.730.962.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.2015.777.66
    Interest--0.03--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.2015.747.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.2015.747.66
    Tax2.023.721.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.1812.025.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.1812.025.79
    Equity Share Capital7.737.737.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.7015.557.49
    Diluted EPS6.7015.557.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.7015.557.49
    Diluted EPS6.7015.557.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rane Brake #Rane Brake Linings #Results
    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:11 am

