Rane Brake Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 94.28 crore, up 156.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.28 crore in June 2021 up 156.09% from Rs. 36.82 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021 up 125.1% from Rs. 6.89 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.21 crore in June 2021 up 299.17% from Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2020.

Rane Brake EPS has increased to Rs. 2.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.71 in June 2020.

Rane Brake shares closed at 1,034.30 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.62% returns over the last 6 months and 85.84% over the last 12 months.