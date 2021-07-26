MARKET NEWS

Rane Brake Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 94.28 crore, up 156.09% Y-o-Y

July 26, 2021 / 11:05 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Brake Linings are:

Net Sales at Rs 94.28 crore in June 2021 up 156.09% from Rs. 36.82 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021 up 125.1% from Rs. 6.89 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.21 crore in June 2021 up 299.17% from Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2020.

Rane Brake EPS has increased to Rs. 2.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.71 in June 2020.

Rane Brake shares closed at 1,034.30 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.62% returns over the last 6 months and 85.84% over the last 12 months.

Rane Brake Linings
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations94.28148.3636.82
Other Operating Income--0.20--
Total Income From Operations94.28148.5636.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials55.5173.429.26
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.84-0.4710.38
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost19.6518.2114.21
Depreciation5.266.296.33
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses23.4033.5210.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.7017.60-14.32
Other Income3.653.804.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.9521.40-9.95
Interest--0.240.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.9521.16-9.95
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.9521.16-9.95
Tax0.226.89-3.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.7314.27-6.89
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.7314.27-6.89
Equity Share Capital7.737.757.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.2318.39-8.71
Diluted EPS2.2318.39-8.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.2318.39-8.71
Diluted EPS2.2318.39-8.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rane Brake #Rane Brake Linings #Results
first published: Jul 26, 2021 11:00 pm

