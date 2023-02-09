Rane Brake Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.33 crore, up 14.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.33 crore in December 2022 up 14.6% from Rs. 133.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.17 crore in December 2022 up 33.28% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.36 crore in December 2022 up 27.84% from Rs. 13.58 crore in December 2021.