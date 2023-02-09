English
    Rane Brake Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.33 crore, up 14.6% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Brake Linings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 153.33 crore in December 2022 up 14.6% from Rs. 133.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.17 crore in December 2022 up 33.28% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.36 crore in December 2022 up 27.84% from Rs. 13.58 crore in December 2021.

    Rane Brake Linings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations153.33141.15133.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations153.33141.15133.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.2588.3968.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.76-10.985.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.0021.4320.39
    Depreciation5.044.895.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.7832.1129.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.025.314.89
    Other Income1.303.573.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.328.888.24
    Interest0.02----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.308.888.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.308.888.24
    Tax3.132.401.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.176.486.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.176.486.88
    Equity Share Capital7.737.737.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.878.388.89
    Diluted EPS11.878.388.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.878.388.89
    Diluted EPS11.878.388.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
