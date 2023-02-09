Rane Brake Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.33 crore, up 14.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.33 crore in December 2022 up 14.6% from Rs. 133.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.17 crore in December 2022 up 33.28% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.36 crore in December 2022 up 27.84% from Rs. 13.58 crore in December 2021.

Rane Brake EPS has increased to Rs. 11.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.89 in December 2021.

Rane Brake shares closed at 750.00 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.67% returns over the last 6 months and -6.27% over the last 12 months.