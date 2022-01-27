Rane Brake Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 133.80 crore, up 0.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.80 crore in December 2021 up 0.96% from Rs. 132.53 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2021 down 46.63% from Rs. 12.89 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.58 crore in December 2021 down 45.51% from Rs. 24.92 crore in December 2020.

Rane Brake EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.89 in December 2021 from Rs. 16.40 in December 2020.

Rane Brake shares closed at 787.90 on January 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.27% returns over the last 6 months and -0.91% over the last 12 months.