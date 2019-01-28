Rane Brake Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 132.47 crore, up 3.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.47 crore in December 2018 up 3.27% from Rs. 128.27 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.56 crore in December 2018 down 19.92% from Rs. 13.19 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.56 crore in December 2018 down 18.51% from Rs. 25.23 crore in December 2017.

Rane Brake EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.34 in December 2018 from Rs. 16.66 in December 2017.

Rane Brake shares closed at 541.20 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.73% returns over the last 6 months and -53.17% over the last 12 months.