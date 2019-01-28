App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rane Brake Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 132.47 crore, up 3.27% Y-o-Y

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Brake Linings are:

Net Sales at Rs 132.47 crore in December 2018 up 3.27% from Rs. 128.27 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.56 crore in December 2018 down 19.92% from Rs. 13.19 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.56 crore in December 2018 down 18.51% from Rs. 25.23 crore in December 2017.

Rane Brake EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.34 in December 2018 from Rs. 16.66 in December 2017.

Rane Brake shares closed at 541.20 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.73% returns over the last 6 months and -53.17% over the last 12 months.

Rane Brake Linings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 132.13 119.74 128.14
Other Operating Income 0.34 0.23 0.13
Total Income From Operations 132.47 119.98 128.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 71.65 60.24 61.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.93 1.11 -2.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.28 18.39 15.95
Depreciation 5.56 5.67 5.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.94 28.45 27.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.97 6.13 19.51
Other Income 2.03 1.29 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.00 7.42 19.78
Interest 0.06 0.05 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.94 7.37 19.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.94 7.37 19.67
Tax 4.38 2.06 6.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.56 5.31 13.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.56 5.31 13.19
Equity Share Capital 7.92 7.92 7.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.34 6.70 16.66
Diluted EPS 13.34 6.70 16.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.34 6.70 16.66
Diluted EPS 13.34 6.70 16.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 28, 2019 02:47 pm

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rane Brake #Rane Brake Linings #Results

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.