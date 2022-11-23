Rander Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 14.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in September 2022 down 14.46% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 201.36% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

Rander Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.

Rander Corp shares closed at 7.83 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.26% returns over the last 6 months and 11.86% over the last 12 months.