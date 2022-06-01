 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rander Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, up 196.29% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rander Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in March 2022 up 196.29% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 436.36% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 up 325% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Rander Corp shares closed at 8.94 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.74% returns over the last 6 months and -1.22% over the last 12 months.

Rander Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.03 0.86 0.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.03 0.86 0.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.08 0.15 0.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.34 -0.15 -0.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.32 0.04 0.05
Depreciation 0.01 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.31 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.16 0.51 0.04
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.16 0.51 0.04
Interest 0.06 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.10 0.51 0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.10 0.51 0.04
Tax 0.20 0.13 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.10 0.38 0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.10 0.38 0.03
Equity Share Capital 12.34 12.34 12.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 7.96 8.06 7.74
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 0.31 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.08 0.31 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 0.31 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.08 0.31 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

