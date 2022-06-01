Rander Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, up 196.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in March 2022 up 196.29% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 436.36% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 up 325% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Rander Corp shares closed at 8.94 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.74% returns over the last 6 months and -1.22% over the last 12 months.