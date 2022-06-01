Rander Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, up 196.29% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 11:18 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rander Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in March 2022 up 196.29% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 436.36% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 up 325% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.
Rander Corp shares closed at 8.94 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.74% returns over the last 6 months and -1.22% over the last 12 months.
|Rander Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.03
|0.86
|0.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.03
|0.86
|0.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.08
|0.15
|0.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.34
|-0.15
|-0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.32
|0.04
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.31
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.51
|0.04
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.51
|0.04
|Interest
|0.06
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.51
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.10
|0.51
|0.04
|Tax
|0.20
|0.13
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|0.38
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|0.38
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|12.34
|12.34
|12.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|7.96
|8.06
|7.74
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.31
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.31
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.31
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.31
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited