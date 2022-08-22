Rander Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 25.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in June 2022 down 25.29% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022 up 360.17% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022 up 46.87% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021.

Rander Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2021.

Rander Corp shares closed at 8.27 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.71% returns over the last 6 months and 118.78% over the last 12 months.