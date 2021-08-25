Rander Corp Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 62635.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in June 2021 up 62635.29% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021 down 12127.27% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Rander Corp shares closed at 3.57 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given -68.52% returns over the last 12 months.