Rander Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, down 39.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in December 2022 down 39.5% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 26.81% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 27.45% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.