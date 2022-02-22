Rander Corp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, up 16.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in December 2021 up 16.36% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021 up 828.05% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021 up 750% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

Rander Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2020.

Rander Corp shares closed at 8.50 on February 18, 2022 (BSE)