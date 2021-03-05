Rander Corp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 40877.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in December 2020 up 40877.78% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 up 2662.5% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Rander Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Rander Corp shares closed at 11.34 on January 11, 2021 (BSE)