    Rana Sugars Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 378.05 crore, up 36.52% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rana Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 378.05 crore in September 2022 up 36.52% from Rs. 276.91 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2022 down 92.94% from Rs. 11.90 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.20 crore in September 2022 down 47.68% from Rs. 23.32 crore in September 2021.

    Rana Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in September 2021.

    Rana Sugars shares closed at 22.45 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.11% returns over the last 6 months and -22.98% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations378.05427.36276.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations378.05427.36276.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials105.85201.0563.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.850.360.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks206.83150.00143.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.3513.639.32
    Depreciation6.987.496.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.4039.0436.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.7815.7916.18
    Other Income4.448.940.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.2224.7316.57
    Interest4.384.944.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.8419.7911.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.8419.7911.90
    Tax--4.16--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.8415.6311.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.8415.6311.90
    Equity Share Capital153.54153.54153.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.051.020.78
    Diluted EPS0.051.020.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.051.020.78
    Diluted EPS0.051.020.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm