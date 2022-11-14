Rana Sugars Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 378.05 crore, up 36.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 378.05 crore in September 2022 up 36.52% from Rs. 276.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2022 down 92.94% from Rs. 11.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.20 crore in September 2022 down 47.68% from Rs. 23.32 crore in September 2021.

Rana Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in September 2021.

Rana Sugars shares closed at 22.45 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.11% returns over the last 6 months and -22.98% over the last 12 months.