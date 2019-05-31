Rana Sugars Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 435.88 crore, up 7.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rana Sugars are:
Net Sales at Rs 435.88 crore in March 2019 up 7.36% from Rs. 405.99 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.00 crore in March 2019 up 76.33% from Rs. 46.47 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.59 crore in March 2019 up 630.61% from Rs. 6.24 crore in March 2018.
Rana Sugars shares closed at 3.20 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.67% returns over the last 6 months and -30.43% over the last 12 months.
|
|Rana Sugars
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|435.88
|201.43
|405.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|435.88
|201.43
|405.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|520.95
|199.27
|530.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.56
|13.27
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-165.57
|-56.60
|-147.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.49
|8.11
|9.44
|Depreciation
|16.25
|7.85
|16.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.49
|18.14
|12.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.72
|11.39
|-15.17
|Other Income
|15.63
|0.58
|5.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.34
|11.97
|-9.89
|Interest
|33.40
|19.26
|37.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.06
|-7.29
|-47.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.06
|-7.29
|-47.11
|Tax
|6.94
|--
|-0.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.00
|-7.29
|-46.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.00
|-7.29
|-46.47
|Equity Share Capital
|153.54
|153.54
|153.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|-0.47
|-3.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|-0.47
|-3.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|-0.47
|-3.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|-0.47
|-3.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited