Rana Sugars Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 435.88 crore, up 7.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 435.88 crore in March 2019 up 7.36% from Rs. 405.99 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.00 crore in March 2019 up 76.33% from Rs. 46.47 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.59 crore in March 2019 up 630.61% from Rs. 6.24 crore in March 2018.

Rana Sugars shares closed at 3.20 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.67% returns over the last 6 months and -30.43% over the last 12 months.