English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rana Sugars Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 499.94 crore, up 16.98% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rana Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 499.94 crore in June 2023 up 16.98% from Rs. 427.36 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.37 crore in June 2023 down 1.67% from Rs. 15.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.57 crore in June 2023 up 13.5% from Rs. 32.22 crore in June 2022.

    Rana Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in June 2022.

    Rana Sugars shares closed at 24.40 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.73% returns over the last 6 months and -6.51% over the last 12 months.

    Rana Sugars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations499.94451.62427.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations499.94451.62427.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials205.65610.49201.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.557.580.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks203.74-298.46150.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.8618.0613.63
    Depreciation7.839.407.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.2656.4439.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.0548.1215.79
    Other Income3.689.478.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.7457.6024.73
    Interest7.909.884.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.8347.7219.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.8347.7219.79
    Tax5.472.364.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.3745.3615.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.3745.3615.63
    Equity Share Capital153.54153.54153.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.002.951.02
    Diluted EPS1.002.951.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.002.951.02
    Diluted EPS1.002.951.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Rana Sugars #Results #sugar
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!