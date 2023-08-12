Rana Sugars Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 499.94 crore, up 16.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 499.94 crore in June 2023 up 16.98% from Rs. 427.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.37 crore in June 2023 down 1.67% from Rs. 15.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.57 crore in June 2023 up 13.5% from Rs. 32.22 crore in June 2022.

Rana Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in June 2022.

Rana Sugars shares closed at 24.40 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.73% returns over the last 6 months and -6.51% over the last 12 months.