    Rana Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 370.45 crore, up 40.28% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rana Sugars are:Net Sales at Rs 370.45 crore in December 2022 up 40.28% from Rs. 264.08 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2022 down 40.02% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.31 crore in December 2022 down 14.67% from Rs. 29.66 crore in December 2021.
    Rana Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2021.Rana Sugars shares closed at 22.65 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.21% returns over the last 6 months and -35.65% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations370.45378.05264.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations370.45378.05264.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials400.05105.85351.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.670.85-0.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-126.51206.83-168.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.1813.3512.32
    Depreciation7.476.986.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.3143.4040.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.290.7821.33
    Other Income0.554.441.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.845.2222.86
    Interest3.714.384.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.130.8418.79
    Exceptional Items-----16.18
    P/L Before Tax14.130.842.62
    Tax12.56----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.570.842.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.570.842.62
    Equity Share Capital153.54153.54153.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.051.22
    Diluted EPS0.100.051.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.051.22
    Diluted EPS0.100.051.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited