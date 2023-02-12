Rana Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 370.45 crore, up 40.28% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rana Sugars are:Net Sales at Rs 370.45 crore in December 2022 up 40.28% from Rs. 264.08 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2022 down 40.02% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.31 crore in December 2022 down 14.67% from Rs. 29.66 crore in December 2021.
Rana Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2021.
|Rana Sugars shares closed at 22.65 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.21% returns over the last 6 months and -35.65% over the last 12 months.
|Rana Sugars
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|370.45
|378.05
|264.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|370.45
|378.05
|264.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|400.05
|105.85
|351.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.67
|0.85
|-0.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-126.51
|206.83
|-168.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.18
|13.35
|12.32
|Depreciation
|7.47
|6.98
|6.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|48.31
|43.40
|40.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.29
|0.78
|21.33
|Other Income
|0.55
|4.44
|1.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.84
|5.22
|22.86
|Interest
|3.71
|4.38
|4.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.13
|0.84
|18.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-16.18
|P/L Before Tax
|14.13
|0.84
|2.62
|Tax
|12.56
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.57
|0.84
|2.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.57
|0.84
|2.62
|Equity Share Capital
|153.54
|153.54
|153.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.05
|1.22
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.05
|1.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.05
|1.22
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.05
|1.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited