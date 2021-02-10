Rana Sugars Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 290.82 crore, up 21.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 290.82 crore in December 2020 up 21.67% from Rs. 239.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.33 crore in December 2020 up 113.64% from Rs. 9.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.06 crore in December 2020 up 24.58% from Rs. 24.13 crore in December 2019.

Rana Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2019.

Rana Sugars shares closed at 6.40 on February 09, 2021 (NSE)