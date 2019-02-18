Rana Sugars Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 201.43 crore, down 29.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.43 crore in December 2018 down 29.3% from Rs. 284.93 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.29 crore in December 2018 up 62.06% from Rs. 19.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.82 crore in December 2018 up 21.37% from Rs. 16.33 crore in December 2017.

Rana Sugars shares closed at 2.95 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.24% returns over the last 6 months and -54.26% over the last 12 months.