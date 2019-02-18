Rana Sugars Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 201.43 crore, down 29.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rana Sugars are:
Net Sales at Rs 201.43 crore in December 2018 down 29.3% from Rs. 284.93 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.29 crore in December 2018 up 62.06% from Rs. 19.21 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.82 crore in December 2018 up 21.37% from Rs. 16.33 crore in December 2017.
Rana Sugars shares closed at 2.95 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.24% returns over the last 6 months and -54.26% over the last 12 months.
|
|Rana Sugars
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|201.43
|203.63
|284.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|201.43
|203.63
|284.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|199.27
|12.09
|328.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.27
|8.30
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-56.60
|165.85
|-78.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.11
|6.31
|8.47
|Depreciation
|7.85
|0.65
|11.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.14
|16.88
|11.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.39
|-6.44
|4.05
|Other Income
|0.58
|0.15
|1.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.97
|-6.29
|5.12
|Interest
|19.26
|18.43
|24.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.29
|-24.72
|-19.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.29
|-24.72
|-19.21
|Tax
|--
|-1.26
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.29
|-23.45
|-19.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.29
|-23.45
|-19.21
|Equity Share Capital
|153.54
|153.54
|153.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-1.53
|-1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-1.53
|-1.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-1.53
|-1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-1.53
|-1.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited