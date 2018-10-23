Ramsons Project Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 33.03% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2018 down 33.03% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018 down 91.43% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.

Ramsons Project shares closed at 8.98 on October 11, 2018 (BSE)