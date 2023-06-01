Ramsons Project Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 117.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 117.61% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 57.44% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Ramsons Project EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2022.

Ramsons Project shares closed at 21.45 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.35% returns over the last 6 months and -3.38% over the last 12 months.