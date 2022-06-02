Ramsons Project Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 0.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 0.38% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 17.1% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Ramsons Project EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2021.

Ramsons Project shares closed at 20.50 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.89% returns over the last 6 months and 115.79% over the last 12 months.