Ramsons Project Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 14.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2020 up 14.12% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 up 1.92% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

Ramsons Project EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2019.

Ramsons Project shares closed at 8.51 on May 29, 2020 (BSE)