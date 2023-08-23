Ramsons Project Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 63.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2023 up 63.05% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 54.82% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 12.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

Ramsons Project EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2022.

Ramsons Project shares closed at 31.44 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 146.59% returns over the last 12 months.