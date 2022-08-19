Ramsons Project Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 0.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 0.37% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 up 233.47% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Ramsons Project EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

Ramsons Project shares closed at 13.35 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.66% returns over the last 6 months and 19.20% over the last 12 months.