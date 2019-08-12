Ramsons Project Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 87.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2019 up 87.6% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 up 510.17% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 up 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

Ramsons Project EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2018.

Ramsons Project shares closed at 8.51 on March 13, 2019 (BSE)