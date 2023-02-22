 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ramsons Project Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 84.52% Y-o-Y

Feb 22, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramsons Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 84.52% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 78.6% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Ramsons Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.15 0.12 0.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.15 0.12 0.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.03 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.00 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.10 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -0.02 0.03
Other Income 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -0.02 0.03
Interest 0.03 0.02 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 -0.03 0.03
Exceptional Items -- -0.12 --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 -0.15 0.03
Tax 0.00 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 -0.15 0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 -0.15 0.03
Equity Share Capital 3.01 3.01 3.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 -0.50 0.09
Diluted EPS 0.02 -0.50 0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 -0.50 0.09
Diluted EPS 0.02 -0.50 0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited