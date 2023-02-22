Ramsons Project Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 84.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 84.52% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 78.6% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.