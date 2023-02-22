Ramsons Project Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 84.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 84.52% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 78.6% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Ramsons Project EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.

Ramsons Project shares closed at 25.00 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 105.76% returns over the last 6 months and 92.31% over the last 12 months.