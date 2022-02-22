Ramsons Project Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 5.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2021 up 5.44% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 89.89% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 90.32% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020.

Ramsons Project EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.99 in December 2020.

Ramsons Project shares closed at 12.40 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)