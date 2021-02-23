Ramsons Project Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 7.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 7.52% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020 up 1021.34% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020 up 1450% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Ramsons Project EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2019.

Ramsons Project shares closed at 11.09 on February 18, 2021 (BSE)