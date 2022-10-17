Rammaica Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.78 crore, down 33.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.78 crore in September 2022 down 33.61% from Rs. 10.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 47.04% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2022 down 7.23% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

Rammaica EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2021.

Rammaica shares closed at 4.90 on October 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.78% returns over the last 6 months and 22.50% over the last 12 months.