Rammaica Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.21 crore, up 35.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.21 crore in September 2021 up 35.48% from Rs. 7.53 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2021 up 345.21% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021 up 654.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2020.

Rammaica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2020.

Rammaica shares closed at 4.41 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 122.73% returns over the last 6 months and 21.49% over the last 12 months.