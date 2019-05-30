Rammaica Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29.55 crore, down 16.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.55 crore in March 2019 down 16.08% from Rs. 35.21 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2019 down 39.87% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2019 down 43.88% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2018.

Rammaica EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2018.

Rammaica shares closed at 11.39 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -39.09% returns over the last 12 months.