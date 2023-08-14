English
    Rammaica Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.97 crore, down 49.53% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rammaica (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.97 crore in June 2023 down 49.53% from Rs. 7.87 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 down 538.1% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 down 152.38% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

    Rammaica shares closed at 2.90 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.46% returns over the last 6 months and -39.58% over the last 12 months.

    Rammaica (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.975.347.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.975.347.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.174.496.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.32-0.39-0.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.790.990.78
    Depreciation0.100.120.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.550.540.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.32-0.410.27
    Other Income0.001.780.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.321.370.28
    Interest0.220.220.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.541.140.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.541.140.15
    Tax0.000.000.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.531.140.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.531.140.12
    Equity Share Capital14.2814.2814.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.400.04
    Diluted EPS-0.180.400.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.400.04
    Diluted EPS-0.180.400.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Rammaica #Rammaica (India) #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 am

