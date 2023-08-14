Rammaica Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.97 crore, down 49.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.97 crore in June 2023 down 49.53% from Rs. 7.87 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 down 538.1% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 down 152.38% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

Rammaica shares closed at 2.90 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.46% returns over the last 6 months and -39.58% over the last 12 months.