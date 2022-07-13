Rammaica Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.87 crore, up 76.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.87 crore in June 2022 up 76.25% from Rs. 4.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 up 123.87% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022 up 282.61% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

Rammaica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2021.

Rammaica shares closed at 5.22 on July 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -39.93% returns over the last 6 months and 51.74% over the last 12 months.