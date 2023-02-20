 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rammaica Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore, down 51.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rammaica (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore in December 2022 down 51.3% from Rs. 10.35 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 down 372.08% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 177.11% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021. Rammaica shares closed at 3.82 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.49% returns over the last 6 months and -32.86% over the last 12 months.
Rammaica (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations5.046.7810.35
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.046.7810.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods4.295.577.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.28-0.320.51
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.900.820.93
Depreciation0.210.130.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.770.280.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.860.290.62
Other Income0.010.340.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.850.640.70
Interest0.230.240.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.080.400.55
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.080.400.55
Tax0.020.100.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.100.300.41
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.100.300.41
Equity Share Capital14.2814.2814.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.390.100.14
Diluted EPS-0.370.100.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.390.100.14
Diluted EPS-0.370.100.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:11 am