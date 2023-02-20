Rammaica Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore, down 51.3% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 5.04 6.78 10.35 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5.04 6.78 10.35 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 4.29 5.57 7.31 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.28 -0.32 0.51 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.90 0.82 0.93 Depreciation 0.21 0.13 0.13 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.77 0.28 0.85 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.86 0.29 0.62 Other Income 0.01 0.34 0.08 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.85 0.64 0.70 Interest 0.23 0.24 0.15 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.08 0.40 0.55 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.08 0.40 0.55 Tax 0.02 0.10 0.14 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.10 0.30 0.41 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.10 0.30 0.41 Equity Share Capital 14.28 14.28 14.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.39 0.10 0.14 Diluted EPS -0.37 0.10 0.14 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.39 0.10 0.14 Diluted EPS -0.37 0.10 0.14 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited