Rammaica Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore, down 51.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rammaica (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore in December 2022 down 51.3% from Rs. 10.35 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 down 372.08% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 177.11% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.
|Rammaica shares closed at 3.82 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.49% returns over the last 6 months and -32.86% over the last 12 months.
|Rammaica (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.04
|6.78
|10.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.04
|6.78
|10.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.29
|5.57
|7.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.28
|-0.32
|0.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.90
|0.82
|0.93
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.13
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.77
|0.28
|0.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.86
|0.29
|0.62
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.34
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.85
|0.64
|0.70
|Interest
|0.23
|0.24
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.08
|0.40
|0.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.08
|0.40
|0.55
|Tax
|0.02
|0.10
|0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.10
|0.30
|0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.10
|0.30
|0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|14.28
|14.28
|14.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|0.10
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|0.10
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|0.10
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|0.10
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited