    Rammaica Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore, down 51.3% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rammaica (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore in December 2022 down 51.3% from Rs. 10.35 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 down 372.08% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 177.11% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.Rammaica shares closed at 3.82 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.49% returns over the last 6 months and -32.86% over the last 12 months.
    Rammaica (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.046.7810.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.046.7810.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.295.577.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.28-0.320.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.900.820.93
    Depreciation0.210.130.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.770.280.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.860.290.62
    Other Income0.010.340.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.850.640.70
    Interest0.230.240.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.080.400.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.080.400.55
    Tax0.020.100.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.100.300.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.100.300.41
    Equity Share Capital14.2814.2814.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.390.100.14
    Diluted EPS-0.370.100.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.390.100.14
    Diluted EPS-0.370.100.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Rammaica #Rammaica (India) #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:11 am