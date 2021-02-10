Rammaica Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.49 crore, down 43.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.49 crore in December 2020 down 43.24% from Rs. 20.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2020 up 632.58% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2020 up 125.93% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2019.

Rammaica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Rammaica shares closed at 2.28 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given -49.33% returns over the last 6 months and -15.56% over the last 12 months.