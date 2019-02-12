Rammaica Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 30.80 crore, up 9.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rammaica (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.80 crore in December 2018 up 9.95% from Rs. 28.01 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2018 up 27.61% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2018 up 26.79% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2017.

Rammaica EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2017.

Rammaica shares closed at 18.90 on February 05, 2019 (BSE)