Ramky Infra Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 237.83 crore, up 60.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.83 crore in September 2021 up 60.41% from Rs. 148.26 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.84 crore in September 2021 up 1029.5% from Rs. 2.03 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.23 crore in September 2021 up 102.9% from Rs. 23.77 crore in September 2020.

Ramky Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.72 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.29 in September 2020.

Ramky Infra shares closed at 156.25 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)