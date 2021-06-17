Ramky Infra Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 254.17 crore, down 9.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 254.17 crore in March 2021 down 9.88% from Rs. 282.03 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.91 crore in March 2021 up 887.77% from Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.28 crore in March 2021 up 285.51% from Rs. 18.49 crore in March 2020.

Ramky Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 6.92 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2020.

Ramky Infra shares closed at 141.80 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 175.61% returns over the last 6 months and 298.87% over the last 12 months.