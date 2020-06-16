Ramky Infra Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 282.03 crore, down 62.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 282.03 crore in March 2020 down 62.15% from Rs. 745.09 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2020 down 113.44% from Rs. 45.25 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.49 crore in March 2020 down 79.47% from Rs. 90.08 crore in March 2019.

Ramky Infra shares closed at 39.20 on June 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.44% returns over the last 6 months and -60.86% over the last 12 months.