Ramky Infra Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 745.09 crore, up 67.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 745.09 crore in March 2019 up 67.9% from Rs. 443.78 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.25 crore in March 2019 down 22.69% from Rs. 58.53 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.08 crore in March 2019 down 32.61% from Rs. 133.66 crore in March 2018.

Ramky Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.56 in March 2019 from Rs. 10.23 in March 2018.

Ramky Infra shares closed at 119.70 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.38% returns over the last 6 months and -27.10% over the last 12 months.