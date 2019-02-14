Ramky Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 193.80 crore, down 24.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.80 crore in December 2018 down 24.54% from Rs. 256.84 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.83 crore in December 2018 down 4006.12% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2018 down 105.24% from Rs. 42.71 crore in December 2017.

Ramky Infra shares closed at 121.35 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.55% returns over the last 6 months and -42.09% over the last 12 months.