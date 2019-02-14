Ramky Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 193.80 crore, down 24.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramky Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 193.80 crore in December 2018 down 24.54% from Rs. 256.84 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.83 crore in December 2018 down 4006.12% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2018 down 105.24% from Rs. 42.71 crore in December 2017.
Ramky Infra shares closed at 121.35 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.55% returns over the last 6 months and -42.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ramky Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|193.80
|289.63
|256.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|193.80
|289.63
|256.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|39.37
|75.11
|58.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.28
|5.94
|8.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.02
|10.04
|10.27
|Depreciation
|8.42
|9.16
|10.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|188.33
|216.28
|248.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-51.06
|-26.89
|-78.50
|Other Income
|40.40
|74.51
|110.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.66
|47.61
|32.46
|Interest
|32.12
|34.73
|31.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-42.77
|12.88
|0.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-42.77
|12.88
|0.91
|Tax
|-8.95
|1.60
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-33.83
|11.28
|0.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-33.83
|11.28
|0.87
|Equity Share Capital
|59.85
|59.85
|57.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.65
|1.92
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-5.65
|1.81
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.65
|1.92
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-5.65
|1.81
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited