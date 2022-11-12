Ramky Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.94 crore, up 31.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 339.94 crore in September 2022 up 31.37% from Rs. 258.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.97 crore in September 2022 up 7.31% from Rs. 48.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.94 crore in September 2022 up 23.4% from Rs. 91.52 crore in September 2021.

Ramky Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 7.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.00 in September 2021.

Ramky Infra shares closed at 268.50 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.12% returns over the last 6 months and 81.05% over the last 12 months.