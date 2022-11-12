English
    Ramky Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.94 crore, up 31.37% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramky Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 339.94 crore in September 2022 up 31.37% from Rs. 258.77 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.97 crore in September 2022 up 7.31% from Rs. 48.43 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.94 crore in September 2022 up 23.4% from Rs. 91.52 crore in September 2021.

    Ramky Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 7.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.00 in September 2021.

    Ramky Infra shares closed at 268.50 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.12% returns over the last 6 months and 81.05% over the last 12 months.

    Ramky Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations339.94371.79258.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations339.94371.79258.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.9715.6312.89
    Depreciation9.739.657.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses257.03267.52334.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.2078.99-96.00
    Other Income48.0137.25180.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.21116.2484.01
    Interest91.2387.0082.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.9829.241.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.9829.241.41
    Tax-43.3220.91-56.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.308.3458.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.308.3458.00
    Minority Interest-3.33-3.63-9.57
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates51.974.7148.43
    Equity Share Capital69.2069.2069.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.510.687.00
    Diluted EPS7.510.687.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.510.687.00
    Diluted EPS7.510.687.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

