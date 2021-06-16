Ramky Infra Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 268.99 crore, down 15.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.99 crore in March 2021 down 15.01% from Rs. 316.51 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.52 crore in March 2021 up 163.32% from Rs. 135.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.19 crore in March 2021 up 215.55% from Rs. 67.67 crore in March 2020.

Ramky Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 11.51 in March 2021 from Rs. 19.10 in March 2020.

Ramky Infra shares closed at 135.60 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 172.29% returns over the last 6 months and 245.92% over the last 12 months.