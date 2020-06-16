Ramky Infra Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 316.51 crore, down 66.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 316.51 crore in March 2020 down 66.17% from Rs. 935.73 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.05 crore in March 2020 down 1042.05% from Rs. 14.34 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 67.67 crore in March 2020 down 148.69% from Rs. 138.98 crore in March 2019.

Ramky Infra shares closed at 39.20 on June 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.44% returns over the last 6 months and -60.86% over the last 12 months.